Two men due in court after discovery of cannabis factory in large Kettering home
Two men are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court following a raid on a large family home in Kettering.
Police made two arrests when they found a cannabis factory at the property in Headlands yesterday at 8.20am (May 23).
Officers broke down the front door of the large semi-detached home and cannabis plants were discovered in rooms across the house.
Elmaz Idriz, aged 37, and Fabrizio Zika, 27, both of no fixed address, are due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, May 24), charged with one count of the production a controlled drug of class B.