Two men charged with interfering with badger setts in Finedon set to appear in court today
Two men accused of damaging badger setts in Finedon are set to appear before magistrates today.
Farmer Mark Robert Beaty, 59, and Gareth Phillips, 60, are charged with offences relating to sections three and twelve of the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.
They are accused of damaging a badger sett at Station Road, Finedon, between March 1 and March 4 this year.
Beaty, of Burrows Farm Lane, Little Addington, and Phillips, of Thrapston Road, Finedon, have both pleaded not guilty to the charge at a previous hearing.
They will again appear before magistrates in Wellingborough today.
There is a long history of crime against badgers, despite them having his levels of legal protection.
The Badger Trust says that the creatures live in mixed-sex groups of between four and eight animals in underground 'setts'. Larger setts can extend from to 100 metres or more with some of the largest having more than 50 entrances. Such elaborate setts can take many years to create and are passed down through generations – some setts can be more than 100 years old.
These are the family homes, used, maintained and enlarged at will by generations of the same social group.
But some farmers don’t want badgers on their land as they are carriers of a bacteria Mycobacterium bovis which can be the cause of severe disease in cows. An outbreak of bovine tuberculosis (bTB) can wipe out a farmer’s entire herd and livelihood.