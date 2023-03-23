The incident is said to have occurred at the junction of Tunwell Lane and Meeting Lane in Corby. Image: Google

Two men have been charged with a serious assault on a victim in Corby Old Village.

A man in his 40s sustained facial fractures during the incident in Tunwell Lane on July 12 last year.

Police officers were called to the junction of Tunwell Lane and Meeting Lane late in the evening after the man was injured and his car was damaged.

Now two men have been charged and were due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, March 23).

Steven Darren Earle, 39, of Rockingham Road, Cottingham, is charged with a section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and with criminal damage to a Vauxhall Corsa.