News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
2 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
3 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
3 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
4 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
6 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Two men charged with grievous bodily harm after Corby Old Village incident

They were due to appear before magistrates in Northampton today

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT
The incident is said to have occurred at the junction of Tunwell Lane and Meeting Lane in Corby. Image: Google
The incident is said to have occurred at the junction of Tunwell Lane and Meeting Lane in Corby. Image: Google
The incident is said to have occurred at the junction of Tunwell Lane and Meeting Lane in Corby. Image: Google

Two men have been charged with a serious assault on a victim in Corby Old Village.

A man in his 40s sustained facial fractures during the incident in Tunwell Lane on July 12 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police officers were called to the junction of Tunwell Lane and Meeting Lane late in the evening after the man was injured and his car was damaged.

Now two men have been charged and were due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, March 23).

Most Popular

Steven Darren Earle, 39, of Rockingham Road, Cottingham, is charged with a section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and with criminal damage to a Vauxhall Corsa.

Harrison Melling, 28, of Kerswell Green, Worcester, is also charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.