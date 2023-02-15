Two men charged following discovery of 850-plant cannabis factory in Wellingborough

Two men have been charged with the production of a Class B drug following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Wellingborough on Tuesday (February 14).

The men were arrested at a commercial unit in Saxon Court on the Finedon Road industrial estate after 850 mature plants were found inside the premises by officers from the town’s neighbourhood policing team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lirjan Beqaj, 26, of Dartmouth Road, Hendon in London and 25-year-old Daniel Bida, of West Chantry, Harrow, have been subsequently charged with the production of a controlled Class B drug - cannabis. They will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday, February 16).

Saxon Court, Wellingborough