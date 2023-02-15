News you can trust since 1897
Two men charged following discovery of 850-plant cannabis factory in Wellingborough

The men were arrested at a commercial unit in Wellingborough

By Alison Bagley
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 3:35pm

Two men have been charged with the production of a Class B drug following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Wellingborough on Tuesday (February 14).

The men were arrested at a commercial unit in Saxon Court on the Finedon Road industrial estate after 850 mature plants were found inside the premises by officers from the town’s neighbourhood policing team.

Lirjan Beqaj, 26, of Dartmouth Road, Hendon in London and 25-year-old Daniel Bida, of West Chantry, Harrow, have been subsequently charged with the production of a controlled Class B drug - cannabis. They will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday, February 16).

Saxon Court, Wellingborough
Inspector Miriam Kiernan, of the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to work with our community partners to act on information in order to disrupt such activities and address the issues affecting our local communities.”