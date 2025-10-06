Two men and two women arrested after man stabbed in Little Stanion near Corby

Two men and two women have been arrested after man was stabbed in Little Stanion near Corby.

Police officers were called to Preseli Walk, in Little Stanion near Corby, at about 10pm on Thursday, October 2, to reports that a man had been stabbed.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “He was taken to hospital but thankfully did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

“Four people - two men aged 23 and 24, and two women aged 35, have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 25000580222.”