Two men accused of robbing Rolexes in Corby due to appear in court
They’re accused of stealing high value watches
Two men charged with stealing watches worth more than £7,000 are to appear in court today (Thursday, April 27).
Jude Ryan Campbell and Connor Mark Campion are charged with robbing a man of three Rolexes and a Tag Heur watch worth £7,300 on February 25, 2021.
They are also charged with fraud, claiming that they owned two of the Rolexes and attempting to sell them for £1,500 on April 3, 2021.
Campion, 30, of HMP Five Wells, and Campbell, 22, of Rockingham Road, Corby, were due to make their first appearance before Northampton magistrates this morning.