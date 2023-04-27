Northampton Magistrates' Court

Two men charged with stealing watches worth more than £7,000 are to appear in court today (Thursday, April 27).

Jude Ryan Campbell and Connor Mark Campion are charged with robbing a man of three Rolexes and a Tag Heur watch worth £7,300 on February 25, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also charged with fraud, claiming that they owned two of the Rolexes and attempting to sell them for £1,500 on April 3, 2021.