Two men accused of robbing Rolexes in Corby due to appear in court

They’re accused of stealing high value watches

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST
Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
Two men charged with stealing watches worth more than £7,000 are to appear in court today (Thursday, April 27).

Jude Ryan Campbell and Connor Mark Campion are charged with robbing a man of three Rolexes and a Tag Heur watch worth £7,300 on February 25, 2021.

They are also charged with fraud, claiming that they owned two of the Rolexes and attempting to sell them for £1,500 on April 3, 2021.

Campion, 30, of HMP Five Wells, and Campbell, 22, of Rockingham Road, Corby, were due to make their first appearance before Northampton magistrates this morning.