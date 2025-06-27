Two houses and car on fire in Kettering as ‘mechanical fault in the car’ causes blaze in residential area
Shortly before 2pm, crews from Kettering and Corby fire stations, including an aerial appliance (fire trucks equipped with large, extendable ladders), arrived to find two properties, a car and fencing on fire.
The fire is believed by Northants Fire and Rescue to have started accidently due to a mechanical fault in the car.
A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further.
“Cadent were also in attendance to isolate gas to the area. Crews remained at the scene damping down hotspots and monitoring temperatures before returning to their stations shortly before 4pm.
“One crew returned to the scene later in the evening to conduct and after-fire inspection.”
