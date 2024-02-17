Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the success of the festival launch in 2023, families are again invited to join the fun this February half-term as two days of street performances, shows and free activities descend on Corby town centre and The Core at Corby Cube.

Splore at The Core will be held on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24.

Splore (noun Scot. a frolic; revel; a commotion)

Splore brings two days of street performances, shows, and free activities

Friday’s activities take place at The Core at Corby Cube, where audiences are invited to take their seat for The Adventures of Peregrine the Penguin, a delightful tale for children under six, created by local artists Karen Harvey and Alfe Game.

Or they can take an exciting trip to outer space with circus and dance company Motionhouse, who perform Starchitects, a must-see and ideal first trip to the theatre for children.

There are plenty of opportunities to take part during Friday, with free drama and dance taster sessions for young people aged eight to 16, as well as arts and crafts workshops creating pieces from recycled materials.

The town centre will come alive with performance on Saturday as 2Faced Dance presents the emotional and athletic Lungs of our City, The Core’s Core Create and Core Motion participants present Power Up, and the venue’s Over 55s Dance group perform Dance Yourself Happy.

Last year's Splore saw a 13ft sea giant named Eko descend on the town centre

Autin Dance Theatre returns and invites people to parade alongside The Giant Wheel. Plus impromptu appearances by Vamos Theatre’s Cheapskate Caterers and The Bicycle Ballet bring the entertainment to unexpected places.

Throughout the day, the Festival Hub located adjacent to the canopy, will play host to Ben MacPherson who will be performing poetry for kids, MBD will be hosting a Steel Town Tales workshop, and drop in arts and crafts workshops will be taking place during the day.

The Campervan Stage located in Queen’s Square will host three local musical acts, Olly King Cheeko and Friends, Kian McIntyre and Sam-D Godoy, to keep the crowds entertained.

