Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two councillors from Corby Town Council have been named finalists in the NALC (National Association of Local Councils) Star Council Awards 2023.

The prestigious awards are the only awards in England that recognise the local (town and parish) council sector. They celebrate the positive impact on their communities of local councils, councillors, clerks, and county associations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mark Pengelly is nominated for councillor of the year.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Reilly (left) is nominated for Young Councillor of the Year and Cllr Pengelly (right) is nominated for Councillor of the Year

His nomination says that without his vision, town events would not have continued following the loss of Corby Borough Council.

It adds that Cllr Pengelly has worked hard to maintain connections in all community areas and is aware of what the people of Corby value. The transition from borough to unitary has been challenging, and Cllr Pengelly has always worked hard to ensure that officers and councillors between the town and unitary have worked together to achieve projects.

It also says that Cllr Pengelly was passionate about reviving the ‘Spirit of Corby,’ an awards evening nominated and voted for by the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nomination also cites Cllr Pengelly’s work on Corby Pride 2022, work to use a large grant by working with the unitary council and town centre management, and work to help younger councillors stay engaged with projects.

Cllr Pengelly said: “It’s a great honour to be among a field of nominees on a national level – this nomination recognises the hard work of all the councillors and officers since the council was created in 2021.”

Councillor Callum Reilly is nominated for Young Councillor of the Year.

Elected at 26, Cllr Reilly’s nomination says he has shown remarkable dedication and engagement during his tenure at Corby Town Council, mainly through his involvement in the Environment and Events Committees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Environment Committee, he initiated a school competition inviting local young children to design a logo. Within the Events Committee, Cllr Reilly’s impactful contributions included delivering a powerful presentation on Holocaust Memorial Day and chairing Corby’s inaugural Pride working group, pioneering new initiatives for the council.

Cllr Reilly’s connection with the community is described as exceptional, established through voluntary work during the pandemic, including delivering care packages to the vulnerable and setting up a community choir during lockdown.

Cllr Reilly was also praised for his responsiveness to social media inquiries and proactive approach to addressing individual concerns.

Cllr Reilly said: “I’m delighted to be nominated and recognised as part of a wider team effort to deliver Corby Pride – a brilliant first for the town – and the other community projects that it is a pleasure to contribute to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Keith Stevens, NALC chair, said: “Congratulations to Cllr Pengelly and Cllr Reilly. Your outstanding achievements have placed you among the best in your field, and this recognition is well-deserved.

“Your hard work, dedication, and talent have shone through, and it’s an honour to see you as a finalist for this prestigious award.”

The winners of the Star Council Awards will be announced during NALC’s annual parliamentary reception, which will take place on Wednesday, November 29 at the House of Lords in Westminster.