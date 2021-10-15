Two Corby men wanted after failing to turn up for court hearings

Craig Clarke (left) and Kieran Grant (right)

Magistrates have issued warrants for the arrest of two Corby men who failed to turn up for court this week.

The pair were due before the Northampton bench on separate charges but didn't attend court.

Kieran Grant, 26, of Lingfield Walk, Corby, had been due to appear on charges of handling a stolen Honda CBR motorcycle, of taking the motorcycle without consent and of driving it without insurance or a licence in Bangrave Road, Corby during September.

He was further charged with failing to surrender to custody in his absence on Monday (October 11).

Then on Wednesday, Craig Clark, 30, of Culross Walk, Corby, failed to appear for his criminal damage trial. Clark had been charged with damaging a black cab in Stephenson Way, Corby, in July this year. He was found guilty in his absence and was further charged with failing to surrender to custody. A warrant was issued for his arrest.