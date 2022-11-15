Glamis Hall and the Victoria Centre in Wellingborough will play host to two events to help residents better understand the threat of climate change, and how we can all make life better being more eco-friendly.

Wellingborough residents, schools, community groups, and businesses are invited to attend the events by the Wellingborough Climate Action Project. The first, taking place at the Victoria Centre on November 25, will begin at 10am and end at midday. The second will be on December 1 from 7pm until 9pm at Glamis Hall.

Wellingborough Climate Action Project’s aim is to ‘bring people, groups and businesses together to work on the impacts of climate change in our community’. The conversations happening this winter are part of a wider plan to get more people talking about the environment.

The Victoria Centre recently held a 'One World Week Event'

The event will be recorded for those unable to attend.

More information about WCAP and bookings can be found at http://www.wcap.org.uk/climate-conversations/.