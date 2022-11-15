Two men have been charged with criminal damage after a Kettering bank was covered in graffiti and posters yesterday (Monday).

Staff at Barclays in Market Place arrived to find fake police tape sealing the customer entrance.

Climate protest group Extinction Rebellion (XR) Kettering said the ‘intervention’ and ‘artwork’ had been added to the front of the bank because Barclays is the largest European investor in fossil fuels.

Barclays Bank Kettering

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Anthony Loukes, 84, of Tithe Barn Road, Wellingborough, and Alan David Heath, 59, of Nelson Street, Kettering, were charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident.”

XR protest at Barclays Bank in Kettering