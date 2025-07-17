Two arrested on suspicion of arson following Kettering house fire
Emergency services had been alerted by neighbours in St Michael’s Road after they saw smoke billowing from the back of a house on Monday (July 14).
Firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived to find a large amount of smoke billowing from a bedroom on the upper floor of a two-storey detached property shortly after 9.30pm.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Two people were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a house fire in St Michael’s Road, Kettering, shortly after 9.30pm on Monday, July 14.
"A 31-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have since been released under investigation.”
Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to douse the flames and prevent it from spreading.
At the height of the fire, there were five appliances in attendance with the ‘fire largely out’ an hour later.
Investigations into the fire took place over two days in a joint operation by Northants Fire and Rescue and Northants Police to determine a cause.