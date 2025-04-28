Two arrested in Wellingborough cannabis grow house raid
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northants Police’s Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team raided the house in The Dale, on the Queensway estate.
One man from Wellingborough and another from Northampton were arrested on suspicion of cultivating the Class B drug.
A spokeswoman Northants Police said: “Officers from the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at about 2.30pm on Friday (April 25).
“Two people were arrested inside the address in The Dale, Wellingborough, on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants – a Class B controlled drug.
“The 48-year-old man from Northampton and 27-year-old man from Wellingborough, were both released on police bail pending further enquiries.”