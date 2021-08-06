Two arrested after spate of robberies on Corby's Oakley Vale

Police have revealed two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies on a Corby estate that took place this week.

Armed police had been sent to comb Oakley Vale after a man had been robbed at knifepoint whilst in Merestone Road on Wednesday, August 4.

Police believed that two 19-year-old suspects had carried out three robberies but officers are asking for anyone else, who believes they too were a victim, to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police file picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Detectives investigating a series of street robberies in Corby are appealing for anyone who may have been a victim and not yet reported it to the police to come forward.

"Northamptonshire Police received reports of three street robberies in and around the Butland Road area of Oakley Vale, which took place between 7.15pm and 9pm on Wednesday, August 4.

"In response to the reports, authorised firearms officers were deployed to the area to search for the two suspects and shortly afterwards a 19-year-old man from Corby was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

"He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. A second 19-year-old man from Corby was arrested on Thursday, August 5, on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

One incident took place in Merestone Road

"As part of their ongoing investigations, officers would like to speak to anyone who believes they may have been a victim or who may have witnessed the robberies, and who has yet to come forward, to do so."