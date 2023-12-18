Two arrested after Corby police find more than 400,000 cigarettes, designer gear and £10,000 in cash in car
An SUV stuffed with cigarettes, tobacco pouches, designer clothing and cash was discovered by police in Corby after they stopped it for having no insurance.
Officers found the Audi Q7, being driven along Crucible Road at 9.55am on Friday, December 15, had no insurance but they also discovered a large amount of property in it.
Inside the car were 410,792 cigarettes with a retail value of £344,000, 100 tobacco pouches worth £4,000, £35,000 worth of designer clothing and £10,000 in cash.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said two men, aged 33 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.