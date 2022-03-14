Two arrested after burglary at Northamptonshire pumping station

Police who were called to a burglary in progress caught two men inside a building near Oundle yesterday (Sunday, March 13).

Officers arrived to find a vehicle outside the former pumping station in Cotterstock Road and that the door had been forced.

They found two men who are alleged to have had stolen property with them.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "This burglary happened at the former pumping station site in Cotterstock Road when entry was forced at about 1.15pm on March 13.

"Two men aged 30 and 48 were arrested and remain in police custody at this time."