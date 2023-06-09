Two men have appeared in court charged with growing cannabis following a police raid on a property in Northampton Road, Rushden.

Northamptonshire Police discovered more than 500 cannabis plants and growing equipment on Wednesday, June 7.

Two men were arrested and have since been charged with the production of cannabis.

Police file picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Renald Cena, aged 22, and Praka Dionis, also aged 22, both of no fixed address, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 9.