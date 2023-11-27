Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien feature in Find it, Fix it, Flog it, and are looking for Northamptonshire locals to feature in the new series.

Returning restoration show, Find It, Fix It, Flog It, is looking for local sheds in Northamptonshire to feature in an upcoming series.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It had been previously aired on Channel 4 for seven series, but new episodes have been commissioned for UKTV, and are in production now, airing in a peak time slot in 2024 on UKTV's free-to-air Yesterday channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman from UKTV said: “The series follows presenters Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien as they search for unique and unusual items in people’s sheds to restore and repurpose in a mission to add value and generate some cash.

“They want to hear from anyone in Northamptonshire with garages, lock-ups, barns, outhouses or even shipping containers filled with old and interesting things to rummage through.”

Filming from November 2023 through to the new year, and is inviting Northamptonshire locals to share what they have, be it ‘an assortment of vintage memorabilia, an incredible automotive collection, a pile of furniture waiting to be restored.’

Showrunners insist the series is careful not to reveal specific locations of any sheds featured in the programme.