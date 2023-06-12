TV gardener, chat show host, novelist and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh has voiced his support for a campaign to stop development near his namesake village in Northants.

Members of STAUNCH – Save Titchmarsh and Upper Nene Countryside and Habitats – are currently battling two plans to develop warehouses on farmland close to their village.

If the plans succeed logistic centres and huge warehouses will be built on two sites close to the A14 – totalling 319 acres – the area of approximately 160 football pitches.

Titchmarsh: TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh visiting the village in 2016

Now Mr Titchmarsh, who has visited the village several times, has expressed his delight in supporting a STAUNCH fundraiser taking place this weekend in a message to those taking part.

He said: “I’m delighted to support the STAUNCH Open Gardens Scheme to raise funds for this valuable effort the you're making to try and preserve our beautiful surroundings – so underrated.

“We need to make sure those of us who live in the countryside know that we are its guardians. We’re not NIMBYs, we just know the value of countryside both mentally and physically. The value that good farmland has in this country should be more recognised. The Earth feeds us, if we’re good custodians of it, we husband it and we cherish it. You are doing that in your open garden scheme. It will make such a different to the morale locally but also to the understanding of why countryside, nature, why our surroundings are so important.”

He added: “Good luck and have the most wonderful open garden day and I wish you the very best for the future - good on you Titchmarsh!”

Ten gardens will be open to support STAUNCH

The event will see 10 village gardens open and a craft fair take place on Sunday, June 18, from 11am to 4pm with refreshments available from Titchmarsh Village Shop, a barbeque at The Wheatsheaf pub and teas in St Mary’s Church. Several gardens will also be serving food and drink, artist Sidney Bernstein will be holding an Open Studio, Titchwinkle honey will also be on sale as well as plants for sale.

A spokesman for STAUNCH said: "Residents do not want any more warehouses built. There are already too many and plenty are empty and cannot be filled. Communities are joining together to stop this incessant over-development in our county and campaign groups are working together to ensure our voice is heard.

“Come along and have a fun Father’s Day and do your bit to help prevent Northamptonshire turning into county of sheds.”

Open Gardens

STAUNCH’s spokesman said: “The A605 is already congested and the addition of several purpose-built logistics sites is only going to make matters worse. There are already many accidents on the roads around Thrapston including the A14, the A605 and A45. Northamptonshire must not be allowed to become a county of warehouses."

Tickets for adults are £5 with entry for children free. Tickets can be bought by cash in advance or on the day from Titchmarsh Village Shop NN14 3DE.