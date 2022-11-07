TV fame for Corby woodland volunteers as Teamwork Trust service users learn art of coppicing

Service users from a Northamptonshire charity have volunteered their time to give life and light to a piece of ancient woodland in Corby.

Teamwork Trust members spent a day cutting back trees and shrubs joining North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) Corby Woodland Project.

The group spent a morning at the award-winning Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods in Corby - the largest town centre woodland in Britain - learning the ancient art of coppicing

Members of the Teamwork Trust in Corby's woodland

Gary Chisholm, NNC’s heritage and volunteer officer, said: “Coppicing adds life, light and biodiversity to woodland and it was wonderful to introduce this traditional method of woodland management to the wonderful people of Teamwork Trust. We spent a morning cutting hazel and ash poles down into lengths which will then be used, by local parks and groups – a great example of sustainability in action.”

A BBC Look East TV crew joined Teamwork Trust service users on the day, filming the project in action to spotlight their work.

Judy Caine, a working mentor for Teamwork Trust, said: “We all know that getting outdoors is great for mental health and this green project was something our service users jumped at getting involved with. The day started with a talk from Gary about the art of coppicing and its importance to woodland. Rangers worked side with side with us all as we put theory into practise and we ended the day by toasting marshmallows and sipping hot chocolate.”