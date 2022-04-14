TV dates confirmed for DIY SOS Corby and Kettering home transformations

Fans of BBC One’s DIY SOS Big Build will be able watch the transformation of two family homes - one from Kettering and one from Corby – on consecutive weeks next month.

Lindsey McAuley and her family will feature on May 10 at 8pm, showing her Kettering home being changed from being uninhabitable to ‘beautiful’.

Lindsey and her four children were left devastated when Shaun McAuley fell ill and died of a rare and aggressive cancer. He had been intending to renovate the Kettering home.

The following week viewers will be able to marvel at the work carried out on the Corby project.

The Corby DIY SOS programme, to be shown on May 17 at 8pm, will feature the story of the Hutchison family who had been left with an empty shell of a home.

Teams of builders and gardeners transformed the family home so that teenager Jordan Hutchison could have as much independence as possible and his own space.

Kind-hearted volunteers worked tirelessly to transform both homes.

The Corby Big Build has taken longer to come to the small screen after post-production was interrupted by Covid.

After their home was completed in October 2019, the Hutchison family were at the Kettering Big Build filming and were reunited with Nick Knowles and the rest of the ‘purple shirts’.

At their ‘big reveal’ parents Jackie and Colin said that the programme’s involvement was ‘life-changing’.

