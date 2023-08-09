News you can trust since 1897
Trophies handed out for Corby Town FC’s walking football tournament

Congratulations to all who took part!
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST

Cllrs Alison Dalziel and Martyn Reuby were delighted to present the winner and runner-up trophies for Corby Town FC’s walking football tournament.

The tournament at Steel Park on August 6 was open to all teams with participants over 50 years of age.

In June, Corby Town Council awarded a £2,000 grant to Corby Town FC to buy equipment and aid with initial running costs to supply the community of Corby with well-organised walking football.

Corby Town Walking Football Tournament 2023Corby Town Walking Football Tournament 2023
This provides men and woman over-50 to have safe exercise within a social environment.

Not only does it provide participation for old footballers but walking football is recommended in some instances by the NHS in aiding people who are recovering from long-term ailments and injuries.

Chairman of the finance committee Simon Rielly said: “We were delighted to be able to award this grant to help with ongoing costs.

"Exercise is key not only physically, but mentally as walking football provides a social aspect as well.”

