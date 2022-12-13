Trolley dash winner scoops £200 worth of Christmas goodies from QD store in Raunds

Trolley dash winner Julie Burgess

Julie Burgess has won a trolley full of Christmas goodies thanks to discount retailer QD store in Raunds.

She completed the 60-second trolley dash in the QD store in Brook Street, scooping a festive haul worth £205.37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

QD ran the competition for its Reward Card holders, with shoppers entered into the draw every time they made a purchase in-store during October.

Trolley dash winner Julie Burgess

Customers without a Reward Card could pick one up for free at QD.

Winner Julie whizzed through the aisles of the QD Christmas department to fill her trolley with treats and festive goodies including Lynx gift sets, Christmas gnomes, LED lights and a beauty blender giftset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Heath, manager of QD Raunds, said: “We were delighted to welcome Julie for her Christmas trolley dash.

"The team here all cheered her on as she stacked her trolley full of goodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With so much in our Christmas department this year, it was hard to choose what to go for! It was a pleasure to help spread some Christmas cheer with this competition at a time when so many people are finding things tough with the cost of living crisis and increased energy bills.

"We’re pleased to give this early Christmas present to Julie from the QD family to hers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

QD is one of the original high street discount retailers.

It is part of the QD Group, which is East Anglia’s largest independent, family-owned chain of High Street value retail outlets.

Advertisement Hide Ad