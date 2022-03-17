Tributes to 'tireless' Rushden councillor and former mayor

Tributes have been paid to Cllr Colin Wright - a long-serving Rushden town councillor and former chairman of East Northants Council.

Cllr Wright, who represented for Hayden Central Ward, died on Saturday, March 12, after a period of illness.

As well as his civic roles as mayor of Rushden in 2004 to 2005 and chairman of East Northants District Council in 2017 to 2018, Cllr Wright had been chairman of The Swivel Club charity.

Cllr Wright was chairman of the Swivel Club

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: "Councillors and staff were greatly saddened by the loss of Cllr Colin Wright who died on Saturday, March 12, following a period of illness.

"Cllr Wright had been a member of Rushden Town Council since it was formed in 2000. Colin was leader of the council for a number of years and worked tirelessly for Rushden Town Council until his recent illness.

"Colin proudly represented Rushden as town mayor during 2004/05. He was highly respected throughout the town, where he was ward member for the Hayden Central ward.

"Cllr Wright had also been a valued member of East Northamptonshire Council where he served as chairman during 2017/2018. Cllr Wright has been a district councillor since 2002 and is the ward member for Rushden Pemberton ward.

Cllr Wright was chairman of East Northants District Council

"Colin was a knowledgeable councillor who contributed greatly to both Rushden Town Council and East Northamptonshire Council and he always had the interests of Rushden and Rushden residents at heart. He will be sadly missed by all at Rushden Town Council and everyone who knew him as a friend and colleague."

As a mark of respect, Rushden Town Council will be flying the Union Flag at half mast at the Memorial Garden in Church Street.