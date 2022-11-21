Tributes to 'special' Kettering Civic Society stalwart Sandra Clipstone

Tributes have been paid Kettering Civic Society stalwart who has died at the age of 76.

Sandra Clipstone had been an committee member since 2003 until she was taken ill.

The Barton Seagrave woman died last week after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia.

Monica Ozdemir, secretary of Kettering Civic Society, said: “It is difficult to imagine a world without Sandra, an active and much-valued committee member since 2003.

“Her knowledge of Kettering and Kettering people, together with her great networking abilities, benefited the society and the town.

“Not only was she successful in expanding membership but she was imaginative, thinking of themes for events and organising quiz evenings.

"Sandra had connections to the right people, knowing who to involve and invite, her networking skills were second to none and she was persuasive.”

Her involvement with the society began almost 20 years ago when she organised a fundraising raffle.

Monica said: “Few people and businesses could say ‘no’ to her request for raffle prizes. Consequently, the society’s raffles were the best in town.”

Sandra’s knowledge and interest in horse racing was gained through her family and her job at Weatherbys in Wellingborough. Using her contacts she organised an Ascot-themed fundraiser complete with Kate Middleton look-a-like – the dinner and auction raised more than £4,000.

Sandra’s cousin Wendy Rebhan said: “She was a special person. She had lots of friends and was close to our family and my grandchildren.

"She was lovely and we loved her to bits.”

Monica added: “Sandra will be greatly missed but never forgotten as we remember happy times with her.”

