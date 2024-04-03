Tributes to popular Irchester councillor who was passionate about helping people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a popular councillor who was ‘incredibly passionate’ about helping people.

Hundreds of messages have been left on social media following the death of Tim Maguire at the end of March, with the Irchester councillor being described as a ‘true legend’ and ‘great ambassador.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mann, a personal friend of Tim who also served on the former Wellingborough Borough Council alongside him, told the Northants Telegraph: “He was a very popular Irchester councillor.

Tim Maguire featured in the Northants Telegraph many times over the years, often highlighting community issues and campaigns

"He served on the Northamptonshire County Council from 2001 to 2005, on Wellingborough Borough Council from 1999 to 2019 and on Irchester Parish Council from 1994 to 2024.

"There are over 300 messages of condolence on Facebook, an illustration of how loved he was.”

Wellingborough & Rushden Labour Party has paid tribute to Tim with this tweet: “Wellingborough Labour are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Irchester Labour councillor Tim Maguire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tim also served on the Borough and County councils and was incredibly passionate about helping people.”

They said ‘he will be missed’ and posted a lovely piece by Richard Elliott, which read: “Tim was a really strong colleague on the council who always stood up for the under dog, Wellingborough and the people of Irchester.

"He overcame a lifetime of poor health because he believed in the Labour Party and his mission to push forward for all those who asked for his help.

"He will not be forgotten.”

Writing on Twitter, Adam Henley said: “Very sad to hear that former Borough Councillor Tim Maguire has passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We spent a decade on the Borough together and then both lost the Unitary seat in 2021.

"His health was always a challenge but he will be missed.”

Liz Coombe also paid tribute, saying: “Always fought for what he believed was right.

"Known him ever since I first became involved at Wellingborough. Very sad.”

Cllr Martin Griffiths, who now represents Irchester on North Northants Council, told this newspaper: “It's very, very sad, he was a great bloke.

"We worked really well together.

"Tim supported most of what we did, he was very pro-Wellingborough and Irchester.