Tributes to North Northants Council 'political heavyweight' Cllr David Jenney

He served as a councillor for 15 years

By Alison Bagley
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 12:05pm

Tributes have been paid to an ‘outstanding’ Rushden councillor who died suddenly on Boxing Day.

Cllr David Jenney (Cons), North Northants Council (NNC) member for Rushden South, also served on Rushden Town Council representing the Bates Ward.

Conservative colleagues have spoken warmly of Cllr Jenney, describing him as a political ‘giant’ and ‘heavyweight’.

Cllr David Jenney photographed in 2013 with his Cairn Terriers Lexie and Kenzie
MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone spoke of the loss of his friend and colleague.

He said: “I’m deeply saddened by his sudden death. Our thoughts and prayers are with Barbara and their children. We are all in shock.

“He was a giant of the local Conservative Party. He was an outstanding public servant on East Northants Council, Rushden Town Council and more recently North Northants Council.

“To say he will be missed is an understatement.

When Mayor of Rushden Cllr David Jenney was active supporting many causes

”I would speak to him every week and discuss with him what was going on in the constituency. He would always give me good advice - sometimes quite forcefully.

“He was a good friend and a good colleague.”

Cllr David Jenney was elected to Rushden Town Council and East Northants District Council in 2007.

In 2013 he was elected as mayor of Rushden serving with ‘great enthusiasm and dignity’.

David Jenney
He served as the mayor’s consort when his wife Cllr Barbara Jenney was elected to the role. He sat on the steering group leading up to the formation of NNC in April 2021.

Paying tribute, Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “David was a political heavyweight and he will be missed by many, many people. Thoughts and prayers go out to Barbara and their family. He will leave a massive hole in local politics.”

Although retired, he remained a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Flags on NNC buildings and at Rushden War Memorial have been lowered in respect.

Paying tribute to the former mayor, a spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “Councillors and staff were deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Councillor David Jenney on December 26 2022.

“David was highly respected within the town council and local community of Rushden where he was ward member for the Bates ward and his experience and great depth of knowledge will be greatly missed.

“Our deepest sympathies are with Cllr Jenney's family at this very sad time.”