Tributes to June Thomson - Pole Fair superstar - as Corby Old Village stalwart's death announced

Tributes have been paid to Corby Old Village resident June Thomson who has died aged 86 – the Old Village’s ‘oldest resident’ born and bred in the town’s historic heart.

Last year, mum, gran and great-gran June was honoured with the role of the oldest resident at the Corby Pole Fair in 2022 and was ‘chaired’ through the packed streets.

She had played an active part in village life and was married and worked in the village attending four previous pole fairs as well as being deeply involved with St John’s Church.

Corby Pole Fair 2022 - celebrations begin outside St John's Church as June Thomson is held aloft on June 3 2022

Daughter Carol Strachan said: “They don’t make them like that any more. She knew everything about the village – she used to search the archives. I was still learning things from her.

"She was strict. When my dad passed away, at the funeral she told her granddaughters who were crying to ‘put your heads up and stop your tears’.”

June’s triumphant part in the parade was a ‘highlight’ when she was carried in a sedan chair down the streets of her beloved village, past where she had spent all her life. She had taken part in each every-20-year fair since her first in 1947.

Carol said: “She was one of 11 children and her brother died that week. She wasn’t sure if she would make it but it was a tribute for everything that she did in the village.”

Corby Pole Fair 2022 - June Thomson waves to the crowd

Last year June spoke of her pride at being chosen for the chairing role.

She said: “It’s so nice to be part of village and part of history. It’s a real privilege for a Corby villager.

“I remember the fair in 1947 when I was a Brownie. We had a bonfire on The Nook near the Scout hall. In 1962 I had two little girls and won the tug-of-war with some of my sisters.

“In 1982, I was part of the choir, although I was a terrible singer, and 2002 I was church warden so I was part of the celebrations.”

Corby Pole Fair 2022, June Thomson is chaired on the parade

June, who turned 86 in July, was born June Chapman in Cock Row – the middle child of 11 siblings.

Her grandad was the blacksmith on the High Street, her soldier dad served in India then worked as a caretaker at the mine. Her mother worked as a window cleaner in the 1940s.

Connections to the old village ran deep. When she married husband of more than 60 years Tommy Thomson, they had their wedding reception in the White Hart – a pub where she worked as a barmaid.

She also worked in Browell’s fish and chip shop in High Street and Genevieve Gifts in The Jamb.

June had three children, Carol, Diane and David, seven grandchildren, Callum, Matthew, Aaron, Amber, Emma, Bethany and Caitlyn, and two great-grandchildren, Ruby and Ewan.