Tributes have been paid to a long-serving councillor and Rushden historian who has died at the age of 84.

Clive Wood devoted his whole life to his home town of Rushden working and serving on numerous committees, groups and councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a mark of respect Rushden Town Council will be flying the Union Flag at half-mast at the Memorial Garden.

Clive Wood was first mayor of Rushden

Mr Wood’s friend Geoff Wiggins, who co-authored a booklet about their school, Tennyson Road Secondary Modern, has paid tribute to the ‘humble’ councillor.

He said: "He was a quiet, reserved man, very artistically talented and very humble and very interested in Rushden and its history. He was the first mayor of Rushden and he helped to save the demolition of Rushden Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wrote a book together about our old school, he was the head boy, and he organised school reunions. We donated the proceeds, £500, to Crazy Hats breast cancer charity.”

Clive Wood was born in 1939, son of Harry William and Joan Wood. After leaving school in 1954 he became a traditional sign writer after serving an apprenticeship.

Clive Wood in his mini stately home in Woodland Road Rushden in 2010

He had been a member of Rushden Town Council since it was formed in 2000, until 2015 and was appointed as the first Town Mayor of Rushden for two terms from 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “He was well known and highly respected throughout the town, where he was ward member for the Spencer ward.

"One of Clive's proudest moments was in 1985, when, as Chairman of the District of East Northamptonshire he had the honour to greet Her Majesty the Queen when she visited the area to tour her local Duchy of Lancaster estate holdings.”

Mr Wood had also been member of East Northamptonshire Council, serving for 35 years he was one of the few councillors to have been Chairman twice.

Clive Wood was chairman of East Northants District Council twice and the first mayor of Rushden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February 2019 he was recognised for his service to East Northamptonshire and became Honorary Aldermen of the district at a special ceremony.

The spokesman said: “Clive was an extremely knowledgeable councillor and his love of Rushden was unprecedented. He was a passionate historian and saving Rushden Hall through the establishment of the Rushden Amenities Society is something we should all be extremely grateful for. Rushden Hall was Clive's 'baby' and his own unique tours of the Hall will be sadly missed.

"Thankfully, Clive managed to get his book of Rushden Hall published, as this is a very important historical record of Rushden and Rushden Hall.

“Not only was Clive an exceptional councillor and historian but also a kind, considerate, true gentleman.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2018 - Mayor of Rushden, Cllr Barbara Jenney with Clive Wood who created the role of honour sign

A lover of all thing Rushden, Mr Wood was a founder member of the Friends of Rushden Museum and was made president of the town’s museum.

Although he grew up in an ordinary house, Mr Wood’s love of history saw him build a bespoke home filled with fixtures and fittings reclaimed from demolished grand houses.