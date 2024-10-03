Tributes to former Kettering busker Kunta Ceesay fatally stabbed in Bristol attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Kettering family of a man fatally stabbed in Bristol have spoken of their sorrow and loss of a loved son, brother, uncle and friend.

Former Kettering busker and charity volunteer Kunta Ceesay, 25, died from injuries sustained in an attack on Friday, September 20.

His sister-in-law Yarel Jallow has paid tribute to him on behalf of Kunta’s family.

She said: “Kunta was a kind, caring man who was a light in so many lives. He was a loved son, brother, uncle and friend to many. His presence was always lively and he would make anyone smile. He loved music and African drums, he was very good at it and often played in the Kettering High Street – people would walk past and smile."

Kunta Ceesay/family picture

During his time in Kettering Kunta volunteered for charity KCU, working as a driver’s mate.

Yarel said: “He was a selfless man who did voluntary work with KCU, he would help with food banks and being a very proactive driver’s mate delivering and collecting furniture to people in need.

“Kunta would always take his nephew to the park and play football for hours on end, and sing to his baby niece.

“As my son said when I had to break the sad news ‘he was one of the best people I’ve ever known in my life’.

“We are all absolutely devastated that Kunta has died in such a horrific way. Family and friends want to see justice served and we believe that will happen.

“All we can do is pray for Kunta at this heartbreaking time. Kunta will be sorely missed and will continue to be much loved.”

A man from Bristol has been charged with murder as part of an investigation into the death.

The preliminary results of a forensic post-mortem examination found Mr Ceesay sustained a stab wound to the chest.

Ms Jallow added: “We would like to thank the emergency services for trying to save him and the police for the continued efforts. We would also like to thank those in the Bristol community that made quick decisions to help Kunta.

"We can’t stress enough the importance of the impact of knife crime, this is our second brother who has died with a knife and it is sickening and utterly heartbreaking.

"Please put down the knife, use the knife surrender bins provided and make a change now. This has to stop.”

The family has a GoFundMe page so Mr Ceesay can be repatriated back to Gambia for burial.

Shakawan Siddiqi, 32, has been charged with murder and is next due at Bristol Crown Court on November 1. A provisional trial date has been set for March 24, 2025.