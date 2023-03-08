Tributes have been paid to a Corby goalkeeping stalwart of non-league football who has died this month at the age of 71.

As a teenager Dick Dighton burst onto the scene in 1967 for his hometown team when picked to play between the sticks for Corby Town FC at the age of 15.

Involved in football as a fan, player and coach all his life, he also worked as a postman, painter and decorator and played in a band.

Dick Dighton - at Peterborough United FC

Following in his father’s footsteps, son Graeme also played for the Steelmen.

He said: “I really looked up to my dad growing up. He inspired me with football and I just used to be so proud he was my dad. He was my hero and supported me so much growing up and following his footsteps in football.

"He was the entertainer of the family – a big kid, the grandkids adored him. Nothing gave him more joy than being surrounded by his family and friends.

“He loved music, and would have the kids in stitches drumming along to his favourite songs with a saucepan or the kitchen table, anything he could lay his hands on.

L-r Scott McAuley, Dick Dighton, Graeme Dighton

"Whenever you went out with dad in Corby, you couldn't get from A to B without getting stopped. If he ever went toilet when we were out we'd think he was lost because he'd be gone for ages, but he'd just been stopped by a friend.”

Apprenticed to Coventry City FC, he joined Peterborough United in the summer of 1969, finally making his Football League debut while on loan at Stockport County.

Released by Posh in 1972, he juggled life as a postman with playing football for local teams including spells at Corby Town FC and Kettering Town FC, whom he helped win the Southern League championship in 1972/73.

He then spent time at Rushden Town, Irthlingborough Diamonds, Stamford Town, Cottingham and Stewarts & Lloyds before finally re-joining Corby Town in 1981. He retired from football in 1983 running his own goalkeeping school.

Dick Dighton

Clive Smith grew up with Dick attending Samuel Lloyd School, playing football behind their homes in Studfall Avenue and following Liverpool FC together, eventually both working as postmen.

He said: “He was a great mate. We would play football after school on Studfall Green – 15 to 20 a side – there would be a crowd of us with jumpers for goalposts.

“We started watching Liverpool at the age of 15. We were Corby Town fans and they were away at the start of the season. We went to Leicester to watch them play Liverpool and we got caught up in the chanting and atmosphere with all the Scousers.

"He had a terrific sense of humour and he was a gentle guy. It’s really quite sad.”

Dick Dighton

In 1993, Dick married his wife Ann, blending their families.

Described by the family as each other’s ‘soulmates,’ they travelled across Europe and the UK, loved to garden and watch live music.

Dick leaves children Louise, Lauren and Graeme Dighton and Ann's son Scott McAuley. He was grandfather to Grace, Max, Grayson, Edie, Red, Art, Finn and Bobby.

Dick and Ann