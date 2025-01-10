Tributes pour in for ‘behemoth of local politics’ George Blackwell as Earls Barton and Northamptonshire councillor passes away aged 90

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

George Blackwell, a prominent figure in local politics and a long-time member of the community in Earls Barton, has died.

George Blackwell became a well-known figure in Earls Barton, having been born in the village and subsequently living locally for much of his life.

He spent years serving the community on Wellingborough Borough Council and Northamptonshire County Council (now North Northamptonshire Council), as well as more than 40 years on Earls Barton’s parish council.

In 2019, he was made an honorary freeman by Wellingborough Council, whereby George said representing Earls Barton was ‘a privilege.’

George at his last Earls Barton Parish Council meeting, alongside chairman at the time, Martin Cahill Credit: Earls Barton Parish Council

Members of the local area, from friends and colleagues to political adversaries, have offered their condolences and shared happy memories for a man described by many as one of the pillars of the community.

‘A true gentleman and a great advocate for the community that he served’

Scott Brown, North Northants Councillor for Earls Barton said: “It’s impossible to put into words how high a regard and respect George Blackwell had in the village, anyone who met him will know that nothing I can say will do him or his achievements justice.

George Blackwell (middle) served as a a Parish, Borough and County Councillor for decades

"He was a behemoth of local politics, a legend within the village of Earls Barton and provided the blueprint of how to be an effective councillor for me.

"During my term as a councillor on North Northants Council I occasionally sought his counsel and advice on matters.

“He was a straight talker, never one to mince his words, he would always put me straight when he thought I should be doing more, or helping a cause or resident with a particular matter.

"Even in the last few months he was engaged and knowledgeable about all things council related. He would have his finger on the pulse politically, both nationally and locally and was never short of an opinion.

“He was somebody who always placed people above politics, as is evidenced by the fact he was so willing to assist me in my journey as a councillor, despite us being politically opposite.

“Even very recently he would go out, in all weathers and speak to people, making sure all was in order within the village and report back anything amiss. This has been a constant sight in my 17 years in the village, a constant that will be sorely missed, not just by me I’m sure, but by everybody within Earls Barton. I thank him for his counsel and for his commitment to civic duty.

"My thoughts at this time, are with those who were closest to him.”

Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council, added: “We’re very sorry to hear this very sad news and all our thoughts are with George’s family at this difficult time.

"George worked terrifically hard for the people of his community while he was with the county council and he will be very much missed by the people of Earls Barton.”

George Blackwell stood down from Earls Barton Parish Council in 2015 after a service of more than 40 years, which puts him among the longest serving councillors the village has had to date.

Members of the parish council have added their condolences to a man they called ‘a true gentleman.’

A spokesman said: “George was a very special man. He was a Labour man, but that came secondary to being a Bartonian.

"He was Earls Barton through and through, a quality that was recognised by many and the reason that, despite Earls Barton being a staunchly Conservative area, George was elected into office time and time again.

"His dedication to his village was second to none and we can’t recall a time where George put party politics or interests ahead of what was right and best for Earls Barton.

"He believed in democracy and he believed in his community.

"He willingly encouraged members to stand for the parish council and mentored them, offering support while they adapted to their new role.

"He was also hugely supportive of the clerk, offering the knowledge and wisdom that came with his many years of public service, along with a listening ear and understanding.

"George will be missed by all at Earls Barton Parish Council, including parish councillors past and present and the clerk, as well as those in the wider community of Earls Barton.

"He was a true gentleman and a great advocate for the community that he served.”

A keen sportsman, George was the president of Earls Barton Cricket Club for a time and played rugby in Wellingborough in his younger years.

George Shipman, current president of Wellingborough Rugby Club, said: “It is with regret that the club announces the recent passing of past player and long time friend of the rugby club, George Blackwell. “As well as a hooker in his playing days for the club, George was a long serving councillor, representing Earls Barton for many, many years.”

Cllr Martin Griffiths, former leader of Wellingborough Borough Council on which George served, called him ‘one of the very finest.’

He said: “George was a gentleman and a true caring person who had a tremendous presence both in the council chamber and out in the community that he served so well.

“Despite being in opposition he followed my political career with great interest, he told me when I was doing well and offered words of advice when I needed them.

"George was instrumental in developing the positive cross-party working at the former borough council that we used to refer to as ‘the Wellingborough Way’, I miss that, and I greatly miss him.

"My deepest sympathy to his family and the residents of Earls Barton who have lost one of the very finest.”