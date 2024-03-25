Tributes paid to 'wonderful' Liam after much-loved Rushden and Irthlingborough librarian's death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been flooding in for the ‘wonderful’ Liam Dorney, a ‘face of the community’ who suddenly died last weekend.

A library staff member in Rushden, Irthlingborough and Wellingborough for more than 20 years, he was described as ‘funny’, ‘kind’ and ‘caring’ by colleagues, friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A social media post from Rushden Library said: “It is with huge disbelief, shock and sadness that the Rushden and Irthlingborough team and the whole library service share the news that our beloved friend, colleague and manager Liam Dorney passed away suddenly on March 17.

Liam Dorney has been described as a 'true gentleman' by commenters

“Liam was a much loved member of staff, a face of the community and a funny, kind and caring gentleman known by many in the town.

“Liam loved his libraries. He was a kind and compassionate manager, with a wealth of knowledge and ideas. His personal interests of Lego and Star Wars were always filtered into the events, celebrations and activities hosted in libraries."

Those commenting on the post were quick to offer their condolences, sharing memories of a ‘true gentleman’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam started in the library service with work experience at Wellingborough Library in 2002, returning in 2005 as a Saturday assistant at Rushden.

Liam worked in Northamptonshire's libraries for over 20 years

Since then, he took on a variety roles and responsibilities, being a big part of many different teams and communities. He thrived in his work and was a key part of the countless changes in the service.

He became the manager for Rushden Library in 2016 and then, a couple of years later, also took on the task of managing Irthlingborough Library.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council, said: “Liam’s death is a shock for everyone who knew him, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and staff at this very sad time.