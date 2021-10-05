Tributes paid to Wellingborough's Eddie after tragic motorbike crash
Eddie died in the crash near St Neots yesterday
The family of a Wellingborough man described as a "friend to many" have paid tribute after he died in a crash yesterday (Monday).
Motorbike rider Edward Greig, known as Eddie, lost his life in the single-vehicle collision the B645 slip road of the A1 northbound near St Neots at about 12.45pm.
Cambridgeshire Police, firefighters and paramedics were called but 60-year-old Eddie, of Goldsmith Road in Wellingborough, died at the scene.
Now his family have paid tribute to him, adding in a statement: “Eddie Greig was a loving husband, dad, granddad and brother.
"A friend to many, Eddie is going to be leaving a very big hole in a lot of people’s lives."
Yesterday police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the area at the time to contact them.
Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 217 of October 4.