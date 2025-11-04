Tributes paid to 'passionate' and 'generous' Raunds councillor David Ellis

A former Raunds Town Councillor has died, with tributes being paid by those who knew him.

David Ellis served as a town councillor in Raunds for six years from 2009 to 2015, where he represented Labour and the Windmill Ward.

In his memory, the town flag on Raunds Town Hall will be flown at half-mast this week.

The mayor of Raunds, Councillor Richard Levell, said: "David and I served together on Raunds Town Council in 2010, and I always appreciated the opportunity to debate with him. His enthusiasm for local issues and willingness to listen showed his genuine commitment to our town. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

David Ellis is survived by his wife, former councillor Pauline Ellis, and his daughter, former councillor Natasha Allen.

A Raunds Town Council spokesman added: “Raunds Town Council is saddened to hear of the passing of former Town Councillor David Ellis.

“David served as a Town Councillor from 2009 to 2015, dedicating his time and energy to improving our community. He was passionate about Raunds and always gave his time generously to help others.”