Tributes paid to 'much-loved' north Northants councillor who has died

Mike Tebbutt served as a councillor in Desborough
By Alison Bagley
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:56 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 16:56 GMT
Tributes have been paid by the leader of North Northants Council after the death of councillor Mike Tebbutt

Cllr Tebbutt, who represented the Desborough ward, also served as a town councillor from 2001 to 2018.

He had previously been a member of Kettering Borough Council.

Mike Tebbutt/Kettering Conservative AssociationMike Tebbutt/Kettering Conservative Association
Mike Tebbutt/Kettering Conservative Association

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council said: “This is deeply sad news and my thoughts are with Mike’s family and friends at this time.

"Mike will be missed by both members and council officers and was a much-loved member of the council.

"He was a hard-working, personable member, with an exceptional eye for detail, who had previously served on Kettering Borough Council and NNC’s shadow authority.

“His death will be felt by members and officers across NNC and in the wider community. On behalf of everyone at the council, I would like to offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Mike’s family and friends.

Mike Tebbutt holds a fundraising event in April 2011Mike Tebbutt holds a fundraising event in April 2011
Mike Tebbutt holds a fundraising event in April 2011

Cllr Tebbutt was elected to North Northamptonshire Council on May 6, 2021, as a Conservative councillor.

He served on Kettering Borough Council, from 2003, representing the St Giles ward, was a member of the North Northamptonshire Council shadow authority from June 2020 to May 2021 and sat on NNC’s strategic planning committee from May 2021 to May 2023, alongside full council.

