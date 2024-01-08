Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid by the leader of North Northants Council after the death of councillor Mike Tebbutt

Cllr Tebbutt, who represented the Desborough ward, also served as a town councillor from 2001 to 2018.

He had previously been a member of Kettering Borough Council.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council said: “This is deeply sad news and my thoughts are with Mike’s family and friends at this time.

"Mike will be missed by both members and council officers and was a much-loved member of the council.

"He was a hard-working, personable member, with an exceptional eye for detail, who had previously served on Kettering Borough Council and NNC’s shadow authority.

“His death will be felt by members and officers across NNC and in the wider community. On behalf of everyone at the council, I would like to offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Mike’s family and friends.

Cllr Tebbutt was elected to North Northamptonshire Council on May 6, 2021, as a Conservative councillor.