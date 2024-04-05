Tributes paid to 'lovely lady' Pamela Osborne as Rushden shop owner dies aged 91

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family members, friends, shoppers and local people have paid tribute to Pamela Osborne, owner of Osborne’s Sports and Toys in Rushden’s High Street.

Pamela was loved by the community thanks to her 60 years at the toy shop, and died peacefully on March 25 at the age of 91, with her family noting that ‘her smile and witty personality has always lit up our little corner of the High Street.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Osborne, Pamela’s son said: “We were overwhelmed by the positive response of love, stories, and best wishes that we’ve had.

Pamela Osborne died on March 25, aged 91

"When you get a response like that it’s a great comfort for the family. We knew her and loved her, but it’s nice to know the customers did too.

“It’s been lovely for us, and the response has just re-enforced what we knew about her, and that so many people felt the same is a great comfort.

“She had a good life, she had 91 good years.”

Pamela came to the area initially to take a job at Chichele College as a PE teacher in 1954.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She married Will’s father, Jim in 1960, and became a partner at the toy shop some time later, right through until 2024.

She was a mainstay in the shop well into later life, often making herself available to chat to customers.

Jim was described by the family as the face of the business, and Pamela the brains behind it, taking a more behind the scenes role during her time at the shop.

More than 280 Facebook commenters have responded to the news with condolences, happy memories and high praise for what many described as a ‘lovely lady’, a ‘local celebrity’, and ‘an integral part of many of our childhoods.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamela’s funeral will take place on April 15 at St Mary’s Church in Higham Ferrers.

All are welcome, and the family is asking that attendees wear colourful attire to lift the atmosphere, marking a celebration of her life.