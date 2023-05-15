Tributes paid to 'kind soul' Christian after fatal A14 crash near Kettering
He died after an incident last week
A Kettering charity volunteer who died after an incident on the A14 was a gentle person with a kind soul, his family have said in a tribute.
Christian Antony Payne was on foot when he was involved in a collision with a green Nissan Ariya Evolve travelling on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 7 and 8, near Kettering.
The 34-year-old died at the scene of the incident, which took place just after 11pm last Thursday (May 11).
His family has released a tribute through Northamptonshire Police, highlighting Christian’s love of rugby, lemon meringue pie and paintballing.
They said: “It is with great sadness that the Payne family must announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and best friend, Christian Antony Payne.
“Christian was an avid Northampton Saints fan with a wicked sense of humour.
"His early years were spent on the field playing rugby, paintballing and eating too many slices of mum’s lemon meringue pie.
“At the age of eight, he was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome which made his life as an adult more challenging.
“Christian always strove to be the best version of himself and fought gallantly with his mental health.
“He spent time with the Kettering Community Unit (KCU) charity where he volunteered - it was a real sanctuary for Christian and a place he sought understanding.
“Christian was a gentle person, a kind soul and will leave a hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him.”