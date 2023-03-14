Tributes have been paid to a Kettering swimming stalwart who had been involved in the sport for more than 70 years.

Don Ward, the president of Kettering Amateur Swimming Club (KASC), died on March 4 at the age of 95.

He joined the club in 1946 and would still regularly be seen swimming at the London Road pool until its Covid-enforced closure in 2020.

Kettering Sports Awards 2011 presentation evening. The long-time contribution to sport award went to Don Ward.

KASC chairman Mike Annable said: "Don was a special man. He was a true gentleman with a passion for swimming and water polo who volunteered his time at club, county and regional level for over 70 years.

"I'm not sure we will ever see this level of dedication again. He was well known locally and it's been wonderful to see the number of people commenting on social media about how he encouraged them in their swimming journeys.”

Don was born in Raunds and when he joined KASC Kettering had both indoor and outdoor pools in Bath Road. He would go on to become a huge part of the organisation and a familiar figure for many years.

In 1947 he joined its committee and he became treasurer in 1958, a role he held until 2013. He also became president of the club, a position he held until his death, attending committee meetings monthly until the Covid pandemic interrupted proceedings. He was also president of the Northamptonshire County Swimming Association three times.

Left, Don receiving a Long Service award from Roger Patrick in 2014, and right, Don cutting KASC's centenary cake.

He swam for the club and won the county mile for three years in succession, in what today would be the 1,500m. He also played water polo for many years and swam all over the country in national championships at masters level until he was 70, often organising annual holidays around their venues.

Don also trained as an official with the club and helped at club and county championships for many years as a timekeeper, starter or judge. A few years ago he was told that he was the oldest ASA (now Swim England) licensed official in the country.

He received several awards for his long service, including one from the club in 2010 for dedication and commitment. Don also won the Kettering Sports Award for long time contribution to sport in 2011, when he was also the Northamptonshire runner-up. He won the East Midlands region outstanding contribution to swimming award and a second long service award from the club in 2014.

That year he was a key part of the swimming club’s centenary celebrations, including a water polo match and swim in the lake at Wicksteed Park, recreating an early photo of club swimmers. Don cut the cake at the centenary awards night and he was still helping at annual club championships, awards nights and county championships until recent years.

Wicksteed Park’s newly restored lake hosts Kettering Amateur Swimming Club for their anniversary celebration swim. Members of the club recreate a 1920s photo of KASC members about to jump into Wicksteed Lake. l-r John Withpetersen, Tom Reed, Don Ward (president), Allan Withpetersen, Richard Harmer, Roger Patrick, Rob Mitchell

He leaves behind daughters Jackie, Jeanette, Joanne and their families including six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Mr Annable said: "He will be hugely missed within the swimming community and his knowledge of club history cannot be replaced.