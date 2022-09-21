Tributes paid to former mayor of Kettering

Tributes have been paid to former Kettering mayor and borough councillor, Jenny Henson.

She was consort of North Northamptonshire Council chairman Cllr Larry Henson and died on Tuesday, September 13.

Initially elected in 2003, she had represented the St Michael’s Ward and then St Michael’s and Wicksteed Ward until standing down in 2021.

Cllr Jenny Henson in 2008 when elected Mayor of Kettering

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “I met Jenny a number of times and she was a lovely lady. She will be sorely missed, and my thoughts are with our chair, Cllr Larry Henson at this most difficult time.”

As mayor between 2008 and 2009, Mrs Henson raised £15,000 for Cransley Hospice.

Hospice founder Rev Dr John Smith will preside at her funeral tomorrow, Thursday, September 22, from 10.30am at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Kettering.

He said: “Since she and her husband Larry moved to Kettering, she, with him, has cared for and about the community. They have done more than that in raising money for the hospice and for a community hall and so many other good causes which would be been much the poorer without her.”

Civic Service for Mayor of Kettering Cllr Jenny Henson in July 2008 parading to St Michael's Church past Hawthorn Primary School

Mrs Henson was a guest at the official opening of Chester House Estate by The Princess Royal.

Her funeral service at St Peter and St Paul’s Church will be followed by refreshments at Barton Hall in Barton Road, Kettering.

It has been requested that there are no flowers, however donations may be made to Cransley Hospice in her memory.