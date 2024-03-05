Tributes paid to former Lord Lieutenant for Northamptonshire David Laing who has died aged 78

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to Grafton Underwood resident and county stalwart David Laing who served as Lord Lieutenant for Northamptonshire and High Sheriff.

Mr Laing was awarded a CBE in the 2024 New Year’s Honours list and was the University of Northampton’s first Pro Chancellor – a post he took up in 2015.

A passionate supporter of communities across Northamptonshire, he was a big advocate for literature, taking part in the inaugural Kettering Festival of Literature in 2023.

In 2019, as Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, David Laing opened a Serve facility in Rushden

Monica Ozdemir, secretary of Kettering Civic Society, and festival organiser said: “David was a member of Kettering Civic Society and he read his wonderful poetry at the festival.

"He was a huge supporter of all things community and was always interested in what was going on with the museum and the library.

"It’s a huge loss to the community. He was just an amazing person and such a great loss. He was so approachable and really special. I send all my condolences to his wife Mary and all the family.”

Mr Laing served as High Sheriff of Northamptonshire from 2010-2011 and served as Lord-Lieutenant of the county from 2014-2020.

2010 - Burton Latimer opening of Civic Centre: (centre) High Sheriff of Northamptonshire David Laing, cuts the ribbon assisted by l-r Mayor Shirley Lynch and Cllr Maureen Jerram, ( Burton Latimer Council)

Professor Anne-Marie Kilday, Vice Chancellor, says: “The University of Northampton is saddened to learn of the death of David Laing, who will be fondly remembered as a friend to the university and its first Pro Chancellor.

"He took up the post in 2015 as the university was embarking on an ambitious programme of growth and development through the construction of its Waterside Campus.

"David brought his considerable experience in the construction and development industry and unrivalled expertise to the project, while his entrepreneurial background was a perfect example of dedication to inspire our students and those who met him at our graduation ceremonies through the years. Our thoughts are with his family and the friends he made in Northamptonshire and beyond during his remarkable life.”

Mr Laing was born in Devon in 1945 and is the second son of Sir Kirby and Lady Laing and the grandson of Sir John Laing, founder of the John Laing Construction Company. As a result, David grew up in an environment steeped in the building construction industry and has maintained a firm interest and a broad base of experience in construction.

David Laing reads his poetry at the inaugural Kettering Festival of Literature in 2023

Mr Laing trained as an architect with Sir Basil Spence Bonnington & Collins in London before setting up a private practice in Hertfordshire.

He was a director of GHM Rock Townsend Architects until 1999 and chairman of Country and Metropolitan Homes until 2005, taking it on to OFEX and then to a main stock exchange listing, and growing to be one of the country’s larger housing developers, specialising in brown field sites, high quality and affordable housing. He was a director of Eskmuir Properties Ltd, the Laing family’s property company.

As an architect, he designed in both modern and period buildings, but has specialized in listed buildings and conservation area work. He has personally totally restored the Grade I Mackerye End, in Hertfordshire and a two-year full restoration of grade 2-listed Fermyn Woods Hall near Brigstock together with the restoration of the listed gardens at these historic houses.