Tributes paid to former Kettering mayoress

Eileen and Ron on mayoral duty.

Tributes have been paid to a well-known former Kettering mayoress who has died at the age of 98.

Eileen Liggins, who died on May 1, became the youngest mayoress to date in 1969 when she supported husband Ron in his mayoral year of office.

Born in Albert Street in 1923, Eileen worked at Kaycee Clothing before the Second World War and in later years served in the Montagu Street Cooperative Society store.

Ron and Eileen in later years.

She gave talks locally and served community luncheon clubs and Meals on Wheels.

A lifelong passion for singing began at Kettering’s Central Methodist Church where Eileen was a choir member for 65 years.

She was voted "Silver Voice of Butlins" on a pre-war holiday and became a popular vocalist in local dance bands, including one set up by Ron, her late husband of 66 years.

A road traffic accident had nearly ended her life at the age of 18 and multiple operations at Kettering General Hospital saved her damaged legs.

She remained cheerful throughout and was a very welcome visitor to the elderly over many decades, driving until the age of 93. Eileen had lived at Sunley Court since 2009.

Sons Geoff and David said: "We are amazed that mum achieved so much for so long.

"She was a very ordinary person with a very special gift for serving others."