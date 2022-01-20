Tributes paid to former Higham Ferrers mayor Mick Beesley

Tributes have been paid to Mick Beesley, a 'proud family man' who became the mayor of his home town Higham Ferrers, who has died at the age of 79.

A councillor for 12 years, Mr Beesley served as mayor in 2007/08 and was honoured by being elected as a 'Bedesman' alongside 11 other community stalwarts.

Despite recent ill health he still followed all the local football and cricket results - an interest that had carried since his youth as he had been a 'formidable' fast bowler.

Mick served as mayor of Higham Ferrers

Married for 56 years to Maureen, the couple have three children - Lisa, Laura and Gary.

Lisa said: "Dad was devoted to every single one of us. He was a proud family man, supportive of anything we did.”

Mr Beesley worked for a number of years as a butcher but then moved into the shoe trade, working in a number of factories in the Higham Ferrers area.

A spokesman for Higham Ferrers Town Council said: "Mick was a dedicated councillor for 12 years until May 2015 and served as mayor in 2007/08, carrying out his duties with pride and great respect for others.

Mick with Maureen in 2015 when they celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary

"Mick was elected as a Bedesman to the town in 2008 and later received the honour of being appointed as the Prior to the Bedesmen. He served as Prior to the Bedesmen until 2019 when, unfortunately, he stepped down due to ill health.

"Passionate about keeping the town's ancient civic traditions he took joy in wearing the ceremonial Bedesman cloak with red star for civic occasions and for their feast day in December, that of St. Thomas, when he would join with fellow Bedesmen and the Bedeswoman for a service in St. Mary's Church before adjourning for a cooked meal in the Bede House to sit by the roaring log fire and reminisce of former times.

"Until ill health prevented him doing so, you would always see Mick and his wife, Maureen, walking through the farmers market, stopping and talking to so many people; there were not many people that Mick did not know. He was a true gentleman who was greatly admired and who will be sorely missed. Our thoughts at this time go to Maureen and his family."

Born in Higham Ferrers, one of six children, Mick worked as a butcher, initially for the Co-op butchers located at the time in College Street. It was while making a delivery that he bumped into future wife Maureen.

Mick in the Bedesman Parade in 2014

Maureen said: "I’ll miss him going from being fast asleep in the chair to instantly waking up as soon as Match of the Day or Mrs Brown's Boys came on the television.”

Son Gary said: "He would do anything for anyone and always had time for others.”

Daughter Laura added: "He was a very popular man and he was proud to have lived all of his life in Higham and to represent the town as the mayor.”