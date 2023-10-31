News you can trust since 1897
Tributes paid to former Corby councillor Willie Latta who oversaw the redevelopment of town centre

Mr Latta passed away on Wednesday, October 25 after a long illness
By Alison Bagley
Published 31st Oct 2023, 07:00 GMT- 2 min read
Tributes have been paid to one of Corby’s longest-serving councillors and former mayor, Willie Latta, who has died at the age of 88.

The former steelworker and lorry driver spent 28 years on Corby Borough Council and was elected as mayor in 2002 to 2003, overseeing the transformation of the town’s civic centre.

Mr Latta moved down from Glasgow to Corby in 1962 with wife Lily to raise their family in a brand new house on the Beanfield estate.

Lily and Willie Latta on their 65th wedding anniversary in June 2021/National WorldLily and Willie Latta on their 65th wedding anniversary in June 2021/National World
Paying tribute, former leader of Corby Borough Council Tom Beattie said: “It was a privilege to know and to have worked with Willie. He gave sterling service to the residents of the town and Corby Borough Council as a long serving chair of the development control committee – never an easy job. He will be sadly missed.”

After stints at the tube and steelworks and RS Components Mr Latta returned to his driving career and, when mayor of Corby, he fitted his shifts around his civic engagements.

Speaking on the occasion of his 65th wedding anniversary Mr Latta recalled his life as a councillor – having first been elected in 1995.

Corby councillors Jean Addison and Willie Latta celebrate election victories in 2007Corby councillors Jean Addison and Willie Latta celebrate election victories in 2007
He said: "We met Earl Spencer and the Duke of Kent. My proudest achievement was as chairman of the planning committee. I oversaw the redevelopment of the town centre including The Cube and the swimming pool as well as the Earlstrees Industrial Estate and Priors Hall."

The Lattas received two telegrams from Her Late Majesty the Queen for their 60 years and 65 years wedding anniversaries. Mr Latta was honoured by his adopted town and was made an Alderman in 2021.

Tributes were paid by members of North Northants Council at last week’s full council meeting – both Labour and Conservative councillors speaking warmly of Mr Latta’s dedicated service.

Leader of Corby Town Council Mark Pengelly said: “Willie was an active councillor and loved helping people. I have kept in touch with him and Lily since he stood down and only recently he was still passing casework onto me. He will be sadly missed and my thoughts are with Lily and all the family.”

Mr Latta is survived by wife Lily, children Billy and Susan, grandchildren Gemma and Craig and great-granddaughter Autumn.

