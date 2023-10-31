Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to one of Corby’s longest-serving councillors and former mayor, Willie Latta, who has died at the age of 88.

The former steelworker and lorry driver spent 28 years on Corby Borough Council and was elected as mayor in 2002 to 2003, overseeing the transformation of the town’s civic centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Latta moved down from Glasgow to Corby in 1962 with wife Lily to raise their family in a brand new house on the Beanfield estate.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily and Willie Latta on their 65th wedding anniversary in June 2021/National World

Paying tribute, former leader of Corby Borough Council Tom Beattie said: “It was a privilege to know and to have worked with Willie. He gave sterling service to the residents of the town and Corby Borough Council as a long serving chair of the development control committee – never an easy job. He will be sadly missed.”

After stints at the tube and steelworks and RS Components Mr Latta returned to his driving career and, when mayor of Corby, he fitted his shifts around his civic engagements.

Speaking on the occasion of his 65th wedding anniversary Mr Latta recalled his life as a councillor – having first been elected in 1995.

Corby councillors Jean Addison and Willie Latta celebrate election victories in 2007

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We met Earl Spencer and the Duke of Kent. My proudest achievement was as chairman of the planning committee. I oversaw the redevelopment of the town centre including The Cube and the swimming pool as well as the Earlstrees Industrial Estate and Priors Hall."

The Lattas received two telegrams from Her Late Majesty the Queen for their 60 years and 65 years wedding anniversaries. Mr Latta was honoured by his adopted town and was made an Alderman in 2021.

Tributes were paid by members of North Northants Council at last week’s full council meeting – both Labour and Conservative councillors speaking warmly of Mr Latta’s dedicated service.

Leader of Corby Town Council Mark Pengelly said: “Willie was an active councillor and loved helping people. I have kept in touch with him and Lily since he stood down and only recently he was still passing casework onto me. He will be sadly missed and my thoughts are with Lily and all the family.”