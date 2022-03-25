Tributes paid to former Corby and East Northants MP

Tributes have been paid to William Powell, the first Conservative MP to serve the current Corby constituency, who won three elections for his party.

Mr Powell, a senior barrister by profession, served as MP for Corby between 1983 and 1997 in which time he was also Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for the Environment.

Born in Crickhowell, Wales, he was educated at Lancing College and Emmanuel College, Cambridge. After his stint as an MP, he finished his career at Regency Barristers Chambers in Peterborough.

William Powell

Despite losing the 1997 election in the Labour landslide, Mr Powell took a great deal of interest in local politics and would pop in to the Conservative Club in Cottingham Road.

Ray Boyd, communications officer for the Corby and East Northants Conservative Association, said: "He was a very nice chap. He was well liked even by people who didn't vote for him.

"He popped in to see me when he was passing and he liked coming to the Conservative Club. He got on very well with people and he was very interested in Corby.

"He used to pop into the club for a quick half."

Mr Powell with then Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson, in 1986

Mr Powell, 73, was the first MP for Corby when the constituency was split from Kettering. Although he lived in South Cambridgeshire, he still kept in touch with his former constituency and made a 'modest' donation to the Corby association.

In his last newspaper interview with this newspaper in January he had called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign, passionately stating that his party leader has 'made a fool over himself'.

Mr Powell had also praised the current MP for Corby Tom Pursglove for his 'excellent' work.

Mr Pursglove said: "Incredibly sad to hear the news of William Powell's passing. He is still fondly spoken of by so many across Corby and East Northants and was always extremely kind and encouraging to me.

"He will long be remembered, as will his big contribution to local life and his help for so many residents.

Serving from June 9 ,1983 to May 1, 1997, Mr Powell lost his seat to Labour's Phil Hope in the landslide 1997 Labour victory.