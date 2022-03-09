A Northamptonshire fire control room worker is being remembered fondly by colleagues as someone who ‘influenced positive change’.

Thom Stitt, who was born in Corby but lived in Roade, worked in Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service’s control room for around four decades.

Following a life “dedicated to public service”, Thom died on January 23, this year at the age of 61.

Thom Stitt (centre) is dedicate 40 years of his life to public service. Photo: FBU.

A date for his funeral has now been set for next week and colleagues have paid tribute to his hard work.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire Brigades Union said: “Watch Manager Thom Stitt was a highly respected member of Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“He worked in the Fire Control Room for 40 years after applying to an advert in the Evening Telegraph (now the Northamptonshire Telegraph).

“He acted as an official of the Fire Brigades Union and supporter of the trade union movement both locally and regionally.

“He influenced positive change for the service from working to improve the fabric of buildings, the terms and conditions for staff and computer software for efficient resource mobilising.

“Thom helped to set up wellbeing support within NFRS, raising awareness for mental health, PTSD and work-related stress.

“Outside of work he volunteered with The Citizens Advice Bureau, Victim Support and as a fundraiser for the Air Ambulance.

“Our deepest sympathy to wife Susan and their family.

“Thom will be missed by all his brothers and sisters of the FBU.

“We will celebrate his life and cherish our memories with him.”

Chief Fire Officer for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Darren Dovey, added: “Thom worked in Fire Control for some 40 years and retired a few years back to spend more time with his wife.

“In addition to his work in control Thom was also a big supporter of The Fire Fighters Charity and also The Firefighters Memorial Trust, as well as being a community reporter with the BBC for many years.

“Many of our staff were close with Thom and we have offered welfare support to anybody who may need it.

“We will also do everything we can to support Thom’s family and they are very much in our thoughts at this time.”

Thom’s Funeral will take place at 2pm on Thursday March 17 at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, Northampton.

The family has asked for family flowers only but invite donations to The Firefighters Charity and Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.