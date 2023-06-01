Tributes paid to 'amazing' Northants dad-of-two who sadly took his own life after suffering from gambling addiction

Tributes have been paid to a ‘kind, caring and generous’ Northants dad-of-two who sadly took his own life after suffering from a gambling addiction.

The inquest into the death of Blake McNamara, of Rushden, took place at The Guildhall in Northampton town centre on Thursday (June 1) at midday.

The 30-year-old father of two young girls, who was well-known in his hometown, took his own life in the back of his van in New Street, Irthlingborough at around 2.15pm on December 7, the inquest heard.

Blake McNamara (left) and his dad Kevin (right)

Paying tribute to her son, Leanne Brady said: “Blake always had a positive view on life and had strong family values. He was always willing to support those around him and give people a second chance.

“He loved life. You couldn’t find a father with a greater love for his girls.”

Blake’s former partner and mother to his two children, Lauren Walker, said: “Ben was one of the most kind, caring and generous people I ever met, and that’s why I fell in love with him.

“He was an amazing and loving father. He was proud to be a father, his girls were is world.”

Blake was well-known in Rushden area

Bethan Collins, who was Blake’s partner at the time of his death, said; “Blake was an incredibly kind, caring and generous man.”

Blake’s father, Kevin McNamara, said: “Blake and I had the most amazing relationship. He was a great lad.”

The inquest heard how Blake, who worked as a telecommunications rigger since the age of 22, was going through a difficult time in his personal life around the time the Covid pandemic began in March 2020, which had a ‘massive impact’ on him, according to his mother.

Blake’s former partner also said his behaviour ‘started to change’ during the pandemic.

Ms Walker said in a statement: “In March 2022 he told me about gambling [issues] and signing up to GambStop.

“I feel his gambling addiction had completely taken over him.

“His behaviour was changing, and now I know categorically that this was due to gambling addiction.

“Looking over his bank statements since his death, it has become very clear to me that that Blake was suffering from a gambling addiction from February 2020 until he passed.

“He had lost over £130,000 on betting reputable online gambling sites, and over £8,000 on black market gambling sites. On top of this, an unknown spent in cash at betting shops. Coral betting shop in Irthlingborough was a regular transaction on his statements along with many others.

“The fact he took his life outside a Coral betting shop shows to me that gambling took place and had a huge part to play."

Blake’s father said in a statement his son was ‘very ill’.

Mr McNamara said: “Blake was caught up in serious gambling which took over his life.

“You can clearly see [looking at his bank statements] this was his biggest issue. He was very ill and was addicted to gambling.”

Senior coroner Anne Pember said it was clear Blake was a gambling addict.

The coroner said: “Blake clearly was addicted to gambling and had ran up huge debts.

"I believe at a time when he was feeling low and depressed and saw no way forward, Blake decided he no longer wished to live.”

The coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide.