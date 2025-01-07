Tribute to Wellingborough bookseller, publisher and museum founder Robert Wharton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a much-respected Wellingborough bookseller, publisher and museum founder Robert Wharton who has died aged 76.

Wellingborough born and bred, Mr Wharton started his career early behind the counter of the family bookshop in Sheep Street.

He later diversified into publishing local history books – a passion that led to the founding of Wellingborough Museum.

Involved in numerous aspects of Wellingborough life, he helped organise the annual carnival and promote events including Holocaust Memorial Day.

Daughter Amy said: “To us he was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, whose kindness and dedication will never be forgotten. We would like to say thank you to everyone who attended his funeral, it was standing room only and a testament to the number of lives he touched.”

Mr Wharton was best known for being the third generation of his family to run Wharton's bookshop in Sheep Street, Wellingborough, established by his grandfather in the 1920s.

He began working in the shop at just eight-years-old, selling annuals. Academically gifted, he later skipped two years of schooling.

After completing his A-levels at 16, Mr Wharton chose to follow tradition rather than pursue university, dedicating himself to the family business.

In the later years and after the closure of the bookshop, Mr Wharton ran a publishing business where he helped local historians publish their work. This sparked his passion for local history.

Amy said: “Robert then channelled his energy into a new venture. He embarked on an ambitious project to create the Wellingborough Museum, a purely altruistic endeavour."

Mr Wharton founded the Winifred Wharton Trust to oversee the reshaping of a former shoe factory, once Dulley’s Baths, into a two-storey heritage centre.

Using a grant of £900,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund, topped up by the trust, a multi-purpose space was created to house the museum’s 10,000 items.

“It took seven years of persistence, battling bureaucracy, before the museum finally opened in 2007. Robert dedicated the rest of his life to the museum, and we hope this will continue with the support of the museum volunteers, and be a lasting legacy for him and the town.”

Edeltraud Freund, chairman of Wellingborough Civic Society, said: “The passing of Robert Wharton is an incredible loss for the town of Wellingborough and the Wellingborough Civic Society.

"He was one of our greatest supporters and we could ask him anything about the local history. He either replied off the top of his head or he found relevant photos, articles or books that were helpful to us. He never failed.

“Robert was an interesting and enthusiastic speaker and his annual presentation of 'Wellingborough Now and Then' to our members and visitors always got the greatest audience.

“His legacy, Wellingborough Museum, will continue to be a source of inspiration for us but we dearly miss Robert. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Wellingborough town councillor Marion Turner-Hawes paid tribute to Mr Wharton’s dedication to the community, sending her sincere condolences to his family and friends and expressing her sorrow.

She said: “Robert has been a great support and inspiration to me. For me he embodied what real community service is, as well as how to make a considerable impact in life by focusing your energies and giving space for your passions and what you believe in, to the benefit of so many.

“And what an impact he has had in Wellingborough, one only needs to read some of the hundreds, thousands of messages of condolence sent to his family to get even a flavour of how well regarded and loved he is amongst the people of our town and beyond.

“His passing is terribly sad for all who love him, and will leave a gaping whole in our community, but his legacy lives on through his beloved Wellingborough Museum. “Robert and I often had lengthy discussions about the local state of affairs, and he has been an invaluable support to the community in our fight to preserve the protected trees on The Walks in Wellingborough. So many from across our community, feel his loss deeply.”

Mr Wharton, who died on December 22, is survived by his wife Helen, children Michael and Amy, daughter-in-law Michaela, son-in-law Dean and granddaughter Maya.