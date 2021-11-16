Tribute to 'precious' Wellingborough man killed in road accident

Tributes have been paid to a Wellingborough man who died following a road traffic collision.

Steven Johnstone's family released a tribute to the 40-year-old, described as a 'precious husband, dad, uncle and nephew, and an amazing special friend'.

An investigation led by Leicestershire Police is ongoing into the road traffic collision in Harborough Road, West Langton, on August 17 in which Steven sadly died.

Steven Johnstone

In a statement released through Northamptonshire Police the family said: "We have lost a precious husband, dad, uncle and nephew, and an amazing special friend.

“Steve’s life and world revolved around spending time with his family and friends. He loved motocross and on-road biking, going to the gym, scuba diving, going on holiday, and going to work.

“He lived his life to the maximum, as if every day was his last, and everyone he came into contact with he touched their hearts and made an impact.

“There are no words that can describe how much he will be missed by everyone.

“We would like to thank everyone for their messages of condolences. We have seen them all but as you can image it’s very difficult to send everyone a reply. We thank you and want you to know that we appreciate it.